Pennsylvania officials dismiss allegations of illegal voter involvement

Pennsylvania state officials confirmed that the claims regarding “illegal voters” being able to apply for ballots and vote as registered voters, were false, reported BBC.

After the viral video of allegedly illegal voters leading ahead of rightful voters, standing in line outside a satellite election office in Allegheny County, surfaced on X, the officials issued statement, clarifying the confusion.

Al Schmidt, Pennsylvania’s secretary of state, said: “Spreading videos and other information that lack context and sharing social posts with half-truths and even outright lies is harmful to our representative democracy."

The officials resolved the ambiguity surrounding the video, saying: “The County employee provided instructions that elderly and disabled people were allowed to sit while they waited for their applications to process."

“The able-bodied voters returned to the back of the line, elderly and disabled voters were permitted to sit and wait their turn, and those who needed the assistance of a translator were able to use their translator to help them through the process,” officials further added.

Pennsylvania is a crucial battleground state in upcoming election but the increasing attacks on state’s transparency in election process is damaging the credibility of state’s election bodies.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk's X is on the rage these days, especially regarding the circulation of misinformation around US elections, making it challenging for the public to access authentic information.

Musk replied to one of the videos asking: “Is this real?” The misleading video has garnered millions of views and has been shared by right-wing influencers, perpetuating conspiracy theories online.