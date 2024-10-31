Travis Barker shares sweet moment with son amid spooky season

Travis Barker got his son ready for Halloween as he showcased in a sweet Instagram post.

On Wednesday, October 30, the Blink-182 drummer shared a carousel of snaps that featured his activities in October, including a photo of his son Rocky Thirteen, who will turn one on November 1, dressed up in a skeleton suit.

In regards to this, Barker wrote in his caption, “October,” as Rocky sat in his highchair outdoors while looking away from the camera.

Moreover, while holding a carrot, Rocky, whom Barker shares with his wife Kourtney Kardashian, kept his skeleton skull hood up for his snack.

In a later image, he was crawling across the floor in a diaper while chasing an inflatable globe and holding onto a skeleton arm.

Barker, who also shares son Landon, daughter Alabama, and his stepdaughter Atiana with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, later included pictures of his other children in his carousel.

In one photo, Landon ate dessert from a plate that read, “Happy Birthday Landon,” while another featured Alabama holding up peace signs beside her dad.

Additionally, the post also featured pictures of Halloween decorations such as two skeletons appearing to get intimate, a skeleton riding a bike and another skeleton standing beside a tree decorated with lights.

Furthermore, Barker also strapped on a white mask while driving a truck in the first photo of the carousel before he later rode a pushbike while Kardashian sat behind him.

It is worth mentioning that the father of four was also shown playing the drums, while a black and white video featured a spooky skateboarder racing down the street while wearing a ghost mask from the movie Scream.