Kanye West makes Kim Kardashian's worst nightmare come true: Source

Kanye West reportedly wants to compete with former wife Kim Kardashian with his own reality T.V. series.

The shocking findings were reported by an insider privy to In Touch who claimed that “Kanye has been talking about this for a while now.”

The insider also addressed about the Vultures crooner, “He’s convinced that people would be totally drawn to them and it would be an instant hit.”

As per this spy, the controversial rapper is considering putting his whole life on a T.V. show, similar to his former wife’s popular American T.V. series, The Kardashians.

“He could get the kids involved, which, of course, would be Kim’s worst nightmare,” the source continued to reveal before moving to another topic.

This report comes amid RadarOnline’s findings that Kim Kardashian plans to take Kanye West in court, in order to make sure her children remain in the US.

It was established in this report that “Kanye intends to relocate to Tokyo and renegotiate his custody terms with Kim because he'll want their four kids to travel there frequently once he's settled.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Kim and Kanye are the parents to a brood of four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.