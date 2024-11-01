Carrie Bickmore, Tommy Little fuel romance rumours with 'iconic' costumes

Carrie Bickmore, Tommy Little fuel romance rumors with 'iconic' costumes

Carrie Bickmore and Tommy Little further fueled romance rumours with their Halloween costume choices.

The radio co-hosts, who have been subject to ongoing speculation about a possible romance, took to their Instagram on Friday to showcase their “couple’s” costumes.

Dressed as ice skaters Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, they paid homage to the duo’s iconic Valentine’s Day performance.

According to Daily Mail, Torvill and Dean’s memorable 1984 Saravejo Olympics routine to Maurice Ravel’s Bolero earned them gold and remains celebrated for achieving 12 perfect sixed and a record –breaking score, as per the outlet.

In the pictures shared on social media, Bickmore channelled Torvill in a blue beaded mini dress with tights while Tommy sported a blue shirt and purple pants as Dean.

While taking to tribute a step further, they revealed plans to reenact the routine on the ice watched by Torvill and Dean themselves.

In regards to this, they wrote in caption, "The 80s were full of iconic moments... the launch of MTV, the release of the Nintendo Gameboy, and @torvillanddeanofficial’s 1984 Gold Medal-winning #Bolero routine! From 3PM today, we're recreating this iconic routine, and #torvillanddean will be joining us to see the results!!"

Moreover, fans were delighted by the costumes, filling comments with praise and calling the Halloween tribute “iconic” and “spot on”

It is worth mentioning that romance rumours between Carrie and Tommy first began when they hosted their HIT FM road show from Paris, France, last year, as per the publication.

However, Carrie parted ways with her longtime partner Chris Walker in early 2022, while Tommy has reportedly remained single following his 2021 split from Natalie Kyriacou.