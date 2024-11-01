Prince William shows 'signs of tension' as he mentions Harry's name first time in years

Prince William showed signs of "inner tension" as he mentioned the moniker of his younger brother, Prince Harry, for the first time in years, a body language expert has claimed.



In his new documentary, Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, the Prince of Wales recalled his mother, late Princess Diana, taking him and Harry to the Passage, a homeless charity.

"My mother took me to the Passage, she took Harry and I both there,” William said in the beginning of the documentary.

Despite the brothers' years-long feud, William's tone appeared relaxed, but body language expert Judi James noted a subtle hint of tension in his pronunciation of "Harry" as "Huury."

Speaking with GB News, Judi said, "William adopts a relaxed, low-drama air as he name-checks his brother in public for the first time in ages.”

"But there is a clue to inner tension as he enunciates Harry's name. In a bid to sound casual, he slides over it quickly, making it more of a 'Huury' than a 'Harry,’” she added.

"His body language when he appears on-screen looks open and rather honest as he re-lives the past via his current delivery, sounding and looking almost like the boy he was then as he describes his thoughts and memories in detail.

"When the clip changes there is a longer piece of William explaining his thoughts about the homeless, only this time speaking with passion."