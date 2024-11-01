Pregnant Brittany Mahomes turns Halloween into zoo celebration

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes has a special Halloween with her little ones.

On Thursday, Brittany and her kids become zoo animals for the spooky season.

Taking to Instagram, Brittany, wife of Patrick Mahomes, posted a sweet photo, revealing their family’s theme for this year.

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick are expecting their third child together

The adorable family picture showcases Brittany as a mom Kangaroo, meanwhile Patrick becomes the zoo keeper, donning a uniform bearing the word “zookeeper” on it.

However, their kids dressed up as zoo animals, with daughter Sterling donning a pink flamingo costume and son Bronze becoming a lion with his furry costume.

“Happy Halloween,” Brittany simply wrote alongside their family.

On the other hand, Brittany also shared glimpses of their “trick or treat” moment on Instagram Stories. The video clips shared showcased the couple taking their kids to neighbours’ house for Halloween tradition.

The couple, who tied the knot in March 2022, are expecting their third child together. They announced their pregnancy in July 2024 on Instagram with a sweet family video.

“Round three, here we come,” they wrote in the caption.