Diddy and Cassie video: Prosecutors react to claims of leaking alleged clip

Prosecutors, who are dealing with a criminal case involving Sean “Diddy” Combs, have reacted to the claim of leaking the music mogul’s footage of beating his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.



According to CNN, the prosecutors denied the claims of leaking the footage of the 54-year-old rapper physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend at a Los Angeles hotel in 2016.

It is to be noted here that the rapper's legal team had requested the 2016 surveillance footage.

The prosecution fought back against the request, filing a statement in which they argued that “there is no evidence” that they were the source of the leak.

The video was first published by news outlet in May which showed Diddy dragging and kicking his ex-girlfriend in a hotel lobby.

Cassie, who was 38-year-old at that time was dragged across the floor in the hallway.

Diddy is currently imprisoned at a Brooklyn, New York, detention centre as he awaits trial on charges of racketeering and sex trafficking.

Sean "Diddy" Combs will face tough adjustment to prison life as trial date is set for May 2025.