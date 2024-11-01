Sarah Jessica Parker responds to pumpkins thieves

Sarah Jessica Parker has had enough of pumpkin stealers.

The actress woke up to a strange robbery on her $35m NYC property this week as all her pumpkins mysteriously disappeared after night fell on All Hallows Eve, Daily Mail reported.

All her magenta and gold painted squash were snatched from the stoops of her two interconnected West Village townhouses.

The Sex And The City star was left with just a few candles and a single jack-o'-lantern, per a photo captured by the publication.

Sarah has left a message for pumpkin stealers since as she put up signs on the doors of her home which read, "Shame on pumpkin thieves!!!"

A surveillance footage of the robbery has also been stuck to the front door of her home.

However, the actress did not take the matter to Instagram.

She faced a similar fate five years ago as well when all the pumpkins in her neighbourhood were stolen ahead of Halloween.

The Hocus Pocus star did address the matter back then via an Instagram post where she explained that she had lugged them home from the Berkshires in Massachusetts specifically for her stoop.

The 2019 post began, "All of our pumpkins were stolen, as were all the other pumpkins on our block."

"It is officially the Halloween heist of 2019. My husband stated, ‘Decency is dead.’ But we will salvage the intended carving," the post read.

The concluded the post, saying "We will find last-minute pumpkins and we will hope this case does not remain cold."

Parker is married to actor Matthew Broderick, having tied the knot in 1997. They share three children together, son James and twin daughters Marion and Tabitha.