'Excited' Mickey Guyton unveils emotions behind latest album

Mickey Guyton just expressed how the purpose of her music is to bring joy!

As the Better Than You Left Me singer skyrocketed to stardom as a country musician, the Grammy-nominated artists told PEOPLE magazine how joy is “what I want people to feel.”

The 41-year-old referred to her latest sophomore album, titled, House on Fire, a 12-track long project revolving around the themes of happy vibes and songs about love, love and more love.

Even songs with agonizing titles like crazy love, the title song and scary love, the name of the song, brings a smile upon the listeners’ faces.

“I can’t hide who I am. I’m a Black woman and there’s a possibility of a Black and Indian woman being president. How am I not excited about that?” Guyton further exclaimed to the outlet.

And indeed it is a moment of joy for her, who, four years ago, launched, What Are You Gonna Tell Her? a gender-equality themed anthem that questioned if young girls could ever aspire to the White House?

“When I wrote that song,” Guyton recalled, adding, “I never thought it would happen, to be honest. I just didn’t think that that was a possibility, that we would ever see a female president.”

“This is actually who I’ve always been as an artist,” she further mentioned.