Willie Nelson admits he has no 'reason to worry about dying'

Willie Nelson just revealed how age is the least thing he is worried about.

The veteran and legendary musician, who celebrated the release of his 76th solo studio album and 153rd of his overall career, on November 1, spoke to the Associated Press, sharing his thoughts over the concept of death and how it is something he is "not worried about" at all.

"I'm 91 plus, so, you know, I'm not worried about it. I don’t feel bad. I don’t hurt anywhere. I don’t have any reason to worry about dying," Nelson stated adding that he takes "pretty good care of myself."

The On the Road Again singer continued, "And I feel like I’m in pretty good shape physically. Mentally? That’s another story," he joked.

Nelson’s latest album, Last Leaf on the Tree, is a 13-track long musical project consisting of two songs that he wrote, that are, The Ghost and Color of Sound.

The Seven Spanish Angels crooner co-wrote Color of Sound alongside his son, Micah, 34, who also wrote the song, Wheels.

With an impeccable music career that spans for many decades, Willie Nelson also told the news agency how he hopes that the legacy he leaves behind is centered around music.

"I had a good time. And I did what I came here to do: make music," he noted.