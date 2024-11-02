Mandy Moore mourns loss of beloved 'family member': 'We love you forever'

Mandy Moore is mourning the loss of her beloved “family member” of over 14 years.

Taking to her Instagram handle on November 1, the 40-year-old singer announced the death of her dog, Jackson.

“My beautiful boy. Thank you for an extraordinary 14+ years,” she began a lengthy post while sharing a carousel of photos.

“You were an excellent protector (even if we told you it wasn’t necessary), you weren’t big on other animals or the kids but you loved in your own way and knew how loved you were by all of us,” she wrote.

“You had a big bark that seemed to scare some folks but you were actually the most gentle guy who was secretly scared of his own shadow,” the Only Hope hitmaker continued.

“My Jackie D. My sweet old man. I hope you find Joni and have a giant pool to chase tennis balls and swim until your heart’s content,” she added.

“We love you forever. Thanks for choosing us,” Mandy concluded the heartbreaking post.



