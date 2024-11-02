Willie Nelson reminisces working with 'great friend' Kris Kristofferson

Willie Nelson just remembered his late longtime friend and former bandmate, Kris Kristofferson.

The 91-year-old veteran musician praised his friend as a “great songwriter” during an interview with the Associated Press.

His statement comes just a month after Kristofferson passed away on September 28, 2024 at the age of 88.

“He left a lot of fantastic songs around for the rest of us to sing, for as long as we’re here,” Nelson remembered, adding, “Kris was a great friend of mine. And, you know, we just kind of had a lot of fun together and made a lot of music together — videos, movies. I hated to lose him. That was a sad time.”

For the unversed, Nelson and Kristofferson formed the popular country music group, The Highwaymen in 1986 alongside Waylon Jennings and Johnny Cash.

The four of them released three albums together over the span of the next decade and toured till the late 1990s after which Jennings died in 2002 and Cash the year after. Now, with Kristofferson’s demise, Nelson is the last group member standing.

“If you just take the music part of it and go back to, you know, Waylon and Kris and John and, you know, all of us working together, the Highwaymen. And then I am the only one left. And that’s just not funny,” the country legend further told the outlet.