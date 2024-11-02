Martha Stewart spills the beans on her daughter's painful journey

Martha Stewart's career hit a low point when she was found guilty of obstruction and conspiracy related to a stock sale, which led to her going to prison.

Her new Netflix documentary titled Martha looks at her 2004 her trial, which some people called a "b***** hunt."

In the documentary, her friend Kathy Tatlock says, “Everything she was going to do was going to be perfectly perfect. And I think in a way, it ruined her life."

For the unversed, the fashion mogul had a tough marriage with her ex-husband, Andy Stewart, and they eventually got separated in 1990 after being married for 29 years.

Martha “lost herself in work” after Andy left and built a lifestyle empire that was worth $1.2 billion by 1999.

However, it all started to come crashing down in 2001 when she took a call during a fuel stop on a flight to Cabo, Mexico, about a friend’s biotech stock.

She sold the stock and was later convicted for lying to the FBI during an insider-trading investigation in 2004.

Recalling the incident, the 83-year-old businesswoman said, "Guilty, guilty, guilty on all these counts of whatever. My daughter, she fainted when they read the verdict. Poor child."

Her daughter, Alexis, added, "It was so horrifying and incomprehensible. And then I woke up and was, unfortunately, still there."

“Those prosecutors should have been put in a Cuisinart and turned on high. I was a trophy for those idiots,” Martha expressed, jibing at the prosecutors.

As a consequence, the stock for Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia dropped sharply, and she resigned from the board.

Martha went to Alderson Federal Prison Camp to serve a five-month sentence and lost over $1 billion because of the scandal.

It is pertinent to mention that Justin Bieber helped Martha make a big comeback eleven years after her time in prison in 2015 at Comedy Central's show Roast of Justin Bieber, where she surprised everyone by making fun of the other roasters and herself.