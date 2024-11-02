Adam Driver, Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong set to dive deep into the underworld

Adam Driver, Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong set to dive deep into the crime world

James Gray, a renowned film director and screenwriter who made his feature debut with Little Odessa in 1994, has chosen a top-notch cast for his next movie, Paper Tiger.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie will star Adam Driver, Anne Hathaway, and Jeremy Strong.

Driver, a two-time Oscar-nominated actor, recently finished filming a movie called Father, Mother, Sister, Brother.

His other recent movies are Megalopolis, Ferrari, and White Noise.

On the other hand, Hathaway latterly starred in Amazon’s movie The Idea of You, and her forthcoming films are Flowervale Street, Mother Mary, and Princess Diaries 3.

Strong, known for his role in Succession, has recently appeared in The Apprentice and will soon appear in a Bruce Springsteen biopic called Deliver Me From Nowhere.

Gray’s upcoming project is based on an original script from Gray. Vincent Maraval and Kim Fox will handle international sales next week at the American Film Market, while CAA Media Finance will take care of U.S. sales.

Leone Film Group is handling the finances of the film Raffaella Leone is producing with Rodrigo Teixeira for RT Features.

Moreover, the movie, which will be in the crime genre, centers around two brothers who get caught up in a plan that turns out to be different than they thought.

Their relationship is tested as they get pulled into a world of violence and corruption, with the Russian “Mafiya” targeting them.

It is pertinent to mention that Gray, the creative mind behind Paper Tiger, has worked with Hathaway and Strong in the 2022 drama Armageddon Time.