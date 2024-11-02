 
Geo News

Khloe Kardashian hates being Kim Kardashian's shadow: Source

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian reportedly have sibling rivalry

By
Web Desk
|

November 02, 2024

Photo: Khloe Kardashian hates being Kim Kardashians shadow: Source
Photo: Khloe Kardashian hates being Kim Kardashian's shadow: Source

Khloe Kardashian has reportedly said goodbye to her ugly sister era.

The American reality TV star is reportedly boosting her confidence by going under the knife and getting different beauty procedures, as per the latest findings of Life & Style.

After being treated as a mediocre sister by family, Khloé is “unapologetically embracing all these new surgery methods,” claimed an insider.

The source also addressed that Khloe is “doing plenty of research beforehand to make sure it’s the right procedure for her.”

In addition to this, another insider previously mentioned that Kris Jenner also asks Khloe for advice regarding all the trending procedures among the “youngsters.”

The source also stated, “She’s going to the very best doctors and feeling a lot better as a result of it, or so she says.” 

"She has always had that sibling rivalry with Kim especially. She hated being in her shadow and Kourtney’s too,” they concluded.

These claims are also supported by those of an In Touch Weekly insider who previously dished, “Kim and Khloé do have some tensions the way most sisters do,” but Kris Jenner is forcing them to gain publicity through their feud.

