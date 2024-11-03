Prince Harry thinking money, not family with Portugal move: Expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have bought their new Portugal house for investment, it is revealed.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have set their base closer to the UK this month, have really done so to preserve their money.

Royal reporter Bronte Coy told The Sun's Royal Exclusive: "It speaks to the fact that it has been probably not the post royal career that they had thought financially.

"Their Spotify deal ended last year and their Netflix deal is coming to an end and they haven't produced as much as they thought they were going to.

She noted: "They do have to have another plan.

"I mean at the end of the day there has been so much speculation and conversation over the last couple of years, after they had done the Harry and Meghan series and talked about the royals a lot.

"[When] that felt like it was kind of done... What next?

"I think it probably is a great investment so it makes sense that they've probably had the thought - 'What next? What else can we do?'.

"It seems like a solid investment and it seems like they are turning their attention to other avenues of earning money,” says the expert.