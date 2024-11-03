Meghan Markle refused to be ‘blueprint' for Royal strategies

Meghan Markle refused extra assistance from the Royal Family back when she was still in the UK, an expert reveals.



The Duchess of Sussex, who later accused the institution of bullying her with racist remarks, was offered full support from the Royals.

Royal author Robert Hardman quotes a staffer who worked at the Palace at the time said: "It was Clive [now Sir Clive Alderton, private secretary to the King] who said that if we could get this right for Harry, we'd be creating a blueprint for future younger sons for generations.

"We seconded people from Clarence House, very expert people, to help them, but the Duchess wouldn't trust them.

"Those two were offered considerable resource, and then later said that they had been offered no help. And that was completely wrong,” they noted.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.