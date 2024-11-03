10-year-old girl dies after being bitten by family dog in North Yorkshire

A representational image shows a parked police car. — Unsplash

A 10-year-old girl died on the scene after being bitten by her family dog at home in North Yorkshire, despite efforts by medical professionals and a member of the public to save her.

Officers were contacted to arrive at the site of the incident in North Yorkshire's Malton area by the Yorkshire Ambulance Service at about 4:15pm local time on Friday, the Daily Express reported.

According to the police, the little girl suffered "serious injuries" and, despite efforts by medical professionals and a member of the public who came to the family's aid, died at the scene at her home.

After the attack, the dog, whose breed has not yet been revealed, was secured inside a car by a family member and was seized by officers when they arrived.

Later, the dog was taken to secure kennels where it is being assessed as part of the investigation.

The police urged people "not to speculate" about the nature of the incident and to allow the family "to grieve in peace".

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Our thoughts remain with the girl’s family and friends at this very distressing time. Officers are supporting the family while enquiries continue.

"We also urge people not to speculate about the incident, respect the family’s privacy and allow them to grieve in peace. We will provide more information when we are able to."