Pedro Pascal makes hilarious comment on Paul Mescal's 'Gladiator II' training

Pedro Pascal and Paul Mescal both trained to portray their characters in 'Gladiator II'

Pedro Pascal is opening up about his and co-star Paul Mescal’s training for Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II.

Pedro plays Marcus Acacius Gladiator II. The movie follows Lucius Verus (Paul Mescal), the son of Russell Crowe’s character Maximus from the original 2000 movie.

In a new interview, Pedro revealed that he didn’t have to train for the role, but still did it as it would make doing certain movements easier.

“I was in no single directive from the movie to get in any kind of shape, but I did. Mainly so that I wouldn’t get hurt, and it didn’t work. I got hurt anyway,” he told ET. “I got stronger than I’ve ever been just so that I can play the character, really.”

“I’m definitely getting to the point where I can’t just wake up and do stuff like that, so I got ready for that,” said the Game of Thrones star. “I used to be able to wake up and do that stuff, but things have changed and so I knew I wanted to be able to do those things.”

“I trained, and rehearsed obviously, a lot, to be able to do it,” he added.

When the host commented that his co-star Paul found it fun to train for the movie.

Pedro responded, “Yeah, I bet it was. I bet it was fun for him. Maybe it would’ve been fun for me too, if I was 20 years younger.”

Along with Pedro Pascal and Paul Mescal, Gladiator II stars Denzel Washington and is set to hit theaters on November 22.