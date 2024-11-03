John Mulaney hints at unequal ‘distribution of labour' at home with Olivia Munn

John Mulaney hints there is unequal ‘distribution of labour’ at home with wife Olivia Munn

John Mulaney has returned as a sixth-time Saturday Night Live host.

The comedian, 42, debuted his November 2 return with musical guest Chappell Roan.

Mulaney dedicated his opening monologue to his life as a father of two.

"I've been great. My wife and I just welcomed a baby girl into our family," he shared with the audience.

"We have a five week old daughter," he explained, as well as a "two year old son."

He then made a hilarious jibe at the family dynamics with his wife-actress Olivia Munn—indicating she keeps his favourite part of parenting for herself.

"My wife takes care of the 5 week old and I take the two year old out. And that's not fair," Mulaney joked.

He continued with a playful analogy of the difference in the childcare, "That's not an equal distribution of labour at all. Saying you have a 5 week old, I'll take a two year old. That's like saying 'I'll transport this convict across state lines, you hold a potato."

The couple welcomed their daughter Méi June via gestational surrogate on September 14. The couple also share 2-year-old son Malcolm Hiệp.

As the show was about to come to a close, Mulaney gave a shout out to his children after thanking others involved in the show.