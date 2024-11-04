Home
World
Poll: Who will be the next US President? Trump or Harris?
The US Presidential election will be held on November 5, 2024
By
News Desk
|
November 04, 2024
US Vice President Kamala Harris (left) and former US president Donald Trump in this image. — Geo News
Participate in
Geo News
poll ahead of the US Presidential election
Crowds hurl mud at Spanish king on visit to flood disaster town
Elon Musk calls out Biden admin for euthanising famous squirrel
Protests over Spain flood response interrupt king's visit to stricken Valencia suburb
Harris and Trump locked in tight race in swing states
Harris campaigns in Michigan, Trump hits eastern battleground states
Marriage registrations in China drop for the first nine months of 2024
10-year-old girl dies after being bitten by family dog in North Yorkshire
Kamala Harris, Donald Trump ramp up campaigns on final weekend before election day
Fading literature: Delhi's famed Urdu Bazaar on last legs
Who is new leader of UK's Conservative Party?
What are swing states and how will they shape 2024 US presidential election?
Biden makes final campaign stop for Harris in Scranton, his childhood hometown