Brooke Shields makes rare comment on John Mulaney's take on on her 1980 add

Brooke Shields makes rare comment on John Mulaney's take on Calvin Klein ad

Brooke Shields found “no difference” between herself and John Mulaney after the comedian recreated her infamous 1980 Calvin Klein ad as an SNL teaser.

The 59-year-old actress, who recently shared funny advice she gave her daughter for her runway debut, posted a side by side of the iconic ad she posed for at 15 alongside the 42-year-old comedian’s version on Instagram.

In regards to this, Shields praised Mulaney’s playful take by writing in caption, “I see no difference… I guess they can be your Calvins too, @johnmulaney @nbcsnl @calvinklein.”

According to Daily Mail, in the original ad, the Pretty Baby actress wore a maroon top, jeans and boots, balancing herself with her arms while raising one leg. Although, Mulaney didn’t show his midriff, he matched her look with a similar pose and outfit.

In this regard, one fan commented, “OM*GGG I absolutely LOVE this! I didn’t know that was what he was trying to do/copy but I love it.” While another penned, “Was it a consequence of this?” and the third user added, “This is amazing, but you need to school him on the toe point!”

It is worth mentioning that the Sahara's actress' original ad resurfaced in 2021 due to its suggestive undertones, sparking renewed discussion over its controversy since she was a minor at that time, as per the outlet.