 
Geo News

Brooke Shields makes rare comment on John Mulaney's take on on her 1980 add

Brooke Shields releases statement on John Mulaney's recreation of her iconic 1980 ad as she found 'no difference'

By
Web Desk
|

November 04, 2024

Brooke Shields makes rare comment on John Mulaneys take on Calvin Klein ad
Brooke Shields makes rare comment on John Mulaney's take on Calvin Klein ad

Brooke Shields found “no difference” between herself and John Mulaney after the comedian recreated her infamous 1980 Calvin Klein ad as an SNL teaser.

The 59-year-old actress, who recently shared funny advice she gave her daughter for her runway debut, posted a side by side of the iconic ad she posed for at 15 alongside the 42-year-old comedian’s version on Instagram.

In regards to this, Shields praised Mulaney’s playful take by writing in caption, “I see no difference… I guess they can be your Calvins too, @johnmulaney @nbcsnl @calvinklein.”

According to Daily Mail, in the original ad, the Pretty Baby actress wore a maroon top, jeans and boots, balancing herself with her arms while raising one leg. Although, Mulaney didn’t show his midriff, he matched her look with a similar pose and outfit.

In this regard, one fan commented, “OM*GGG I absolutely LOVE this! I didn’t know that was what he was trying to do/copy but I love it.” While another penned, “Was it a consequence of this?” and the third user added, “This is amazing, but you need to school him on the toe point!”

It is worth mentioning that the Sahara's actress' original ad resurfaced in 2021 due to its suggestive undertones, sparking renewed discussion over its controversy since she was a minor at that time, as per the outlet. 

Royal family strains have taken a toll on Prince William's life, says pal
Royal family strains have taken a toll on Prince William's life, says pal
Kieran Culkin makes bizarre confession about 'Succession' finale
Kieran Culkin makes bizarre confession about 'Succession' finale
Anti-monarchy group breaks silence on latest allegations against King Charles, Prince William
Anti-monarchy group breaks silence on latest allegations against King Charles, Prince William
Plans for Liam Payne's funeral come to the final stage
Plans for Liam Payne's funeral come to the final stage
Ben Affleck praises Jennifer Lopez amid ongoing divorce battle
Ben Affleck praises Jennifer Lopez amid ongoing divorce battle
Kate Middleton feeling hurt and insulted by Prince Harry
Kate Middleton feeling hurt and insulted by Prince Harry
Billie Eilish, mom Maggie Baird stand together for climate change awareness
Billie Eilish, mom Maggie Baird stand together for climate change awareness
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle seek royal reconciliation with new move
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle seek royal reconciliation with new move