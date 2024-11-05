Tom Hanks spills major secret about his teenage life

Tom Hanks isn't so impressed with how he looked as a teenager especially after working on his new film Here.

The Oscar winner, 67, was promoting his new movie on Sirius XM's Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend when the conversation turned to film sequences that showed him as a teen.

For those unversed, Hanks' new film shows him age through time using the AI technology.

"I've seen just enough of it, and seeing me at that age, it has finally answered the question for me, which is no wonder I never got laid," Hanks joked with O'Brien.

"The original title of the film," O'Brien responded jokingly.

"I mean, I had a lot of energy, and I was loud. And, you know... I could make 'em laugh," Hanks justified.

Hanks then went on about how the movie utilised technology that combined a data scan of Hanks' image matched with "every photograph that exists of me, and they go back and find as many photographs of me at the age of 17, 19, 20, my entire life."

"We would have two monitors as we were shooting," Hanks explained. "One monitor was the way we really looked, and the other monitor with just about a nanoseconds lag time was us in the deep-fake technology. So on one monitor, I'm a 67-year-old man pretending he's in high school. And on the other monitor, I'm 17 years old."

Here is in theaters now.