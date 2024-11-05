Taylor Swift expresses gratitude towards fans as she concludes Eras Tour in US

Taylor Swift expresses gratitude towards fans at the end of U.S. Eras Tour

Taylor Swift concluded her Eras Tour shows in the U.S. and reminded fans to vote on upcoming Election Day in America.

While reflecting on her last American shows in Indianapolis, Swift expressed gratitude in an Instagram post.

She penned, “Couldn’t have asked for a more magical way to end our US shows... with 207,000 beautiful people.”

Moreover, she thanked her fans for "showering her with so much love and excitement."

Additionally, she emphasized on the importance of voting and noted, “And here’s a friendly but extremely important reminder that tomorrow is the US Election and your last chance to vote,” along with ballot box and American flag emojis.

While concluding her message, the You Belong With Me singer urged her followers, especially the first time voters, to ensure that they're registered and to consider voting early.

Swift's Eras Tour shows began in March 2023. The singer will take it to Canada.

Expressing her excitement, she added, “There are only 9 shows left on The Eras Tour. I can’t believe we’re in single digits next up: getting to finally see my beloved Canadian fans again!! See you for 6 shows in Toronto!”

Furthermore, the tour is set to conclude on December 9 in Vancouver, British Columbia.