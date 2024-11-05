Is Ivanka Trump's 'strong message' ahead of US elections for father Donald?

An undated image of former United States president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump with his eldest daughter Ivanka. — Reuters/File

Ivanka Trump, the eldest daughter of former United States president Donald Trump, may have directed a message toward her father in a post-birthday social media post as she reflects on lessons she learned in her life.

Taking to her Instagram on Monday, a week after celebrating her 43rd birthday on October 30, Ivanka reflected on "life lessons" that she has learnt so far.

In the Instagram post, she posted a series of pictures showing herself and her family on different occasions, while a lengthy caption featured quotes from Dolly Parton, Carl Jung and Marcus Aurelius.

The former White House advisor’s post, which comes hours before her Republican father and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris go head-to-head in the US presidential election, featured 16 messages.

These messages mostly stuck to insights, including "trust yourself" and "nourish your body".

Although there was no mention of her father or his re-election campaign, there are a few messages that could be read as election-related during this campaign season.

For instance, the mother of three called on her followers to "be open to the truth, wherever it leads", and "approach people and life with love and positivity", but the thread is reflective mostly of her turning away from direct electoral politics in 2022, The Independent reported.

"I do not plan to be involved in politics," she said in a statement. "While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena."

Last month, her husband and former senior advisor to the White House Jared Kushner dismissed any doubts that a late-game campaign push was in the works, telling The New York Times there was "zero" chance Ivanka would be stumping for her father.

She "made the decision when she left Washington that she was closing that chapter of her life," said Kushner.

"We're rooting for him — obviously, we're proud of him," he added. "But, you know, either way, our life will just continue to move forward."

Though Ivanka briefly appeared at the Republican National Convention, she didn’t speak as she had in past years, and she also didn't attend her father's historic criminal trial and conviction in Manhattan.