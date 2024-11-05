BLACKPINK's Rosé reacts to her emotions about 'bad comments' & album 'Rosie'

BLACKPINK’s Rosé has shared insight into her upcoming first solo debut album .

Recently in an interview with Paper, the songstress candidly shared that her upcoming solo album is inspired by an emotion from which she went through.

At the time, BLACKPINK’s member highlighted her hurtful habit of reading “bad comments that’s just going to get into my head.”

“I realised how vulnerable and addicted I was to this [online] world and that craving for feeling like I wanted to be loved and understood,” she told the publication.

Moreover, Rosé’s upcoming songs, those are inspired by her emotions, are also “so disgustingly vulnerable and honest that people learn that I am a person that goes through these emotions, and I hated that about myself”.

“If anything, it’s something I want to cover up. Even in interviews, I’m like nothing really fazes me, you know? But it does. Every word, every comment, it crushes me,” the K-Pop singer added.

Meanwhile, the Pink Venom’s singer also shared insight into her love life and said, “I think I’m grateful enough to have gone through a few relationships, you know, like a normal girl in her 20s.”

Before concluding, she also revealed more about her upcoming songs and said, “I’m probably very relatable if you listen to my songs, and if anyone’s been in that kind of a relationship. It doesn’t even have to be about a boyfriend, just any type of toxic relationship.”

For those unversed, BLACKPINK Korean music band debuted on August 8, 2016 and includes four members, Lisa, Jennie, Rose and Jisoo.

The Korean singer’s first solo album, Rosie, is scheduled to be released on December 6, 2024.