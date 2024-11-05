Meghan Markle's hiatus sparks frenzy amid separation fears

Meghan Markle’s hiatus plans have just come to light amid rumors they truly are walking separately now.

Royal expert Phil Dampier made these comments in relation to the Duchess’ plans for the rest of the year.

In his interview with The Sun's Royal Exclusive show, Mr Dampier explained, “I think Meghan is genuinely doing a lot of work in the background for this Netflix project and American Riviera Orchard.”

Hence, “She probably wants a bit of a hiatus so that she can launch that. As for Harry, obviously he's been back and forth with a few charities,” he explained.

Plus in all other respects, “They do seem to be going their separate ways,” even though “there's no evidence that they're splitting up at the moment personally.”

Even Renae Smith, a PR expert and leader of Atticism, addressed these comments and sentiments.

In his interview with Express UK they said, “I think their decision to pursue individual brands could indeed work in their favor over the long term, although it's bound to spark a fair amount of public speculation in the short term.”

So “From a PR perspective, this shift might allow each of them to create distinct brands that better reflect their different priorities and resonate more coherently with their individual audiences.”