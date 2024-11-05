 
Geo News

Prince William's reaction to Kate Middleton Mother's Day photo controversy laid bare

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton had also issued an apology over Mother's Day photo

By
Web Desk
|

November 05, 2024

Prince Williams reaction to Kate Middleton Mothers Day photo controversy laid bare
Prince William's reaction to Kate Middleton Mother's Day photo controversy laid bare

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton found herself at the center of a controversary surrounded by Mother’s Day photo released by her on social media.

As Kate released the photo with their kids—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—for Mother's Day, it was revealed that the image had been manipulated.

Later, the Princess of Wales also issued an apology over it, saying, "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused."

Now, a royal biographer has disclosed how Prince William, the future king and queen felt when the general public reacted negatively to their photo.

Royal expert Robert Hardman has claimed in his bombshell book that William, Kate and their staff at Kensington Palace were reportedly “astonished” at the reaction to the photo.

The royal author writes in book titled Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story, that the royal couple found the reaction to the Mother’s Day photo “extremely disproportionate.”

Kevin Smith breaks silence on working with Harvey Weinstein
Kevin Smith breaks silence on working with Harvey Weinstein
Meghan Markle's hiatus sparks frenzy amid separation fears
Meghan Markle's hiatus sparks frenzy amid separation fears
Taylor Swift heart warming gesture for shark attack survival gets highlighted
Taylor Swift heart warming gesture for shark attack survival gets highlighted
Victoria Beckham reveals how her life changed after turning 50
Victoria Beckham reveals how her life changed after turning 50
Hugh Grant's 'Heretic' surprises audiences with credits mentioning AI video
Hugh Grant's 'Heretic' surprises audiences with credits mentioning AI
'Sick' Celine Dion experiences 'kick in teeth' amid latest scandal: Report
'Sick' Celine Dion experiences 'kick in teeth' amid latest scandal: Report
Martha Stewart's bold advice and scandulous confessions come to light
Martha Stewart's bold advice and scandulous confessions come to light
Liam Payne's Christmas tradition with Bear and Cheryl Cole comes to light
Liam Payne's Christmas tradition with Bear and Cheryl Cole comes to light