Prince William's reaction to Kate Middleton Mother's Day photo controversy laid bare

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton found herself at the center of a controversary surrounded by Mother’s Day photo released by her on social media.

As Kate released the photo with their kids—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—for Mother's Day, it was revealed that the image had been manipulated.

Later, the Princess of Wales also issued an apology over it, saying, "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused."

Now, a royal biographer has disclosed how Prince William, the future king and queen felt when the general public reacted negatively to their photo.

Royal expert Robert Hardman has claimed in his bombshell book that William, Kate and their staff at Kensington Palace were reportedly “astonished” at the reaction to the photo.

The royal author writes in book titled Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story, that the royal couple found the reaction to the Mother’s Day photo “extremely disproportionate.”