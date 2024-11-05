Victoria Beckham reveals one thing she won't be chasing in her 50s

Victoria Beckham has decided to cut herself some slack after turning 50.

The fashion entrepreneur now feels the attention she got from paparazzi no longer excites her.

“We’ve kind of figured out how to be quite discreet, which is just how we want to conduct our lives right now," The Mirror quoted the Spice Girls alum, who shares Brooklyn, 25, Romeo 22, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 13, with her footballer husband David Beckham.

“I suppose it used to be fun to go out and be chased by paparazzi walking down Bond Street and you would dress knowing you were going to get that. I don’t want that any more."

“I’ve been doing this too long... nowadays, there’s just too much going on; too busy; too many kids to worry about. I woke up at 50, and I gave a s*** less.”

Victoria now looks forward to celebrating her first award in the fashion industry after finally seeing her clothing brand profit in 2022 after over one and a half decade.

“It’s a huge accomplishment. The company has been through so much over the last 17 years – ups, downs, restructuring."

“So, finally, to be able to say we’re profitable is something I’m so proud of, because it’s not an easy industry."

“There was a point when this brand was all fires, and every day we were putting them out. But when I created the fragrance, that’s when I believe that we turned from a brand into a house.

Victoria now gets to take home the Entrepreneur gong at the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards for her work in fashion.

“I’ve spent years building the damn foundations. Now I can start really building the house. A friend was talking to one of the kids recently, and said I was a builder. And that’s what I am.”