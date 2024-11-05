Martha Stewart’s bold advice and scandulous confessions come to light

Martha Stewart, a television personality, writer, and retail businesswoman, shared relationship advice almost 40 years after annulling her marriage.

In her newly released documentary about her life titled Martha on Netflix, the 83-year-old Stewart articulated her thoughts about relationships and men.

In the early scenes, Stewart can be seen furious while reminiscing over her former husband, Andy Stewart's infidelity, sharing the insights with her viewers.

She articulated, "Young women, listen to my advice, if you're married and your husband starts to cheat on you, he's a piece of s*****," and urged women to "get out of that marriage."

However, despite giving relationship advice to women, Martha also confessed that she cheated on her husband when they went to Europe for their honeymoon.

She revealed that she kissed a "very handsome guy" at Florence's Duomo di Milano the night they reached Italy when Andy was asleep at the hotel.

Calling to mind the incident while the camera was rolling, the 83-year-old businesswoman quipped, "He didn't know I was married. I was this waif of a girl hanging out in the cathedral on Easter Eve. He was emotional. I was emotional. It's just because it was an emotional place. It was unlike anything I'd ever experienced."

Stewart further disclosed her "very brief affair" with a "very attractive Irish man" in the late '60s, when she was a stockbroker.

However, she stated she "would never have broken up a marriage for it, "as "it was nothing."

It is pertinent to mention that Martha and Andy started dating each other at the ages of 19 and 23, respectively, following a blind date that Andy's sister set up for them.

The pair tied the knot in 1961, was blessed with their daughter named Alexis in 1965, and called it quits in 1987.