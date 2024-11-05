 
Geo News

The Weeknd to star in thriller alongside Jenna Ortega, Barry Keoghan

The Weeknd will make his feature film debut alongside Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan

By
Web Desk
|

November 05, 2024

The Weeknd will make his feature film debut alongside Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan
The Weeknd will make his feature film debut alongside Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan 

The Weeknd’s upcoming film Hurry Up Tomorrow stars Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan will be linked with his forthcoming album of the same name.

Reports of the film began circulating last year. Now it has been confirmed as the feature-starring debut of The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye). The film is said to be an “extension” of the Blinding Lights hitmaker’s next album, which is the third and final album in a trilogy that began with After Hours (2020) and Dawn FM (2022).

According to a Deadline report, production for the film, which is a psychological thriller, is complete and Lionsgate has acquired worldwide theatrical distribution rights for the film.

Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, praised the Grammy winner in a statement given to Deadline: “Abel is a visionary whose art cannot be confined by any single medium. With Hurry Up Tomorrow, in partnership with Trey, his musical universe expands onto the big screen with a psychological thriller that will usher in a new cinematic experience for fans. We are thrilled to be bringing it to audiences worldwide.”

The film, directed by Trey Edward Shults and features The Weeknd’s music made in collaboration with Daniel Lopatin.

A release date Hurry Up Tomorrow is yet to be announced. Similarly, The Weeknd’s upcoming album is yet to receive a release date. 

Prince William's appearance sparks health concerns amid King Charles cancer
Prince William's appearance sparks health concerns amid King Charles cancer
Ariana Grande reveals reasons for using her birth name in 'Wicked' credits
Ariana Grande reveals reasons for using her birth name in 'Wicked' credits
Royal family plunges into new health crisis
Royal family plunges into new health crisis
Prince William pays homage to George, Charlotte, Louis during South Africa trip video
Prince William pays homage to George, Charlotte, Louis during South Africa trip
Kevin Smith breaks silence on working with Harvey Weinstein
Kevin Smith breaks silence on working with Harvey Weinstein
Prince William's reaction to Kate Middleton Mother's Day photo controversy laid bare
Prince William's reaction to Kate Middleton Mother's Day photo controversy laid bare
Taylor Swift heart warming gesture for shark attack survival gets highlighted
Taylor Swift heart warming gesture for shark attack survival gets highlighted
Victoria Beckham reveals how her life changed after turning 50
Victoria Beckham reveals how her life changed after turning 50