The Weeknd to star in thriller alongside Jenna Ortega, Barry Keoghan

The Weeknd will make his feature film debut alongside Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan

The Weeknd’s upcoming film Hurry Up Tomorrow stars Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan will be linked with his forthcoming album of the same name.

Reports of the film began circulating last year. Now it has been confirmed as the feature-starring debut of The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye). The film is said to be an “extension” of the Blinding Lights hitmaker’s next album, which is the third and final album in a trilogy that began with After Hours (2020) and Dawn FM (2022).

According to a Deadline report, production for the film, which is a psychological thriller, is complete and Lionsgate has acquired worldwide theatrical distribution rights for the film.

Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, praised the Grammy winner in a statement given to Deadline: “Abel is a visionary whose art cannot be confined by any single medium. With Hurry Up Tomorrow, in partnership with Trey, his musical universe expands onto the big screen with a psychological thriller that will usher in a new cinematic experience for fans. We are thrilled to be bringing it to audiences worldwide.”

The film, directed by Trey Edward Shults and features The Weeknd’s music made in collaboration with Daniel Lopatin.

A release date Hurry Up Tomorrow is yet to be announced. Similarly, The Weeknd’s upcoming album is yet to receive a release date.