In pictures: Americans vote on Election Day across US

Americans throughout the country are turning out to vote in the 2024 US presidential election which will determine their new leader for the next four years.

Both of the nominees — Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris — are experienced when it comes to the White House as Harris is the current vice president of the country whereas Trump won the office in 2016 by defeating Democrat Hillary Clinton.

The race is tight between the two major candidates as the voters are lining up to cast their ballots.

People vote in the 2024 US presidential election on Election Day in Southeast Academic Center in Grand Rapids, Michigan, US, November 5, 2024. — Reuters

Resident of Dixville Notch shows their ID as they check in to cast their ballots in the US election at midnight in the living room of the Tillotson House at the Balsams Grand Resort, marking the first votes in the US election, in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire on November 5, 2024. — AFP

People stand in line outside a polling station to vote during the 2024 US presidential election on Election Day, in Springfield, Pennsylvania, US, November 5, 2024. — Reuters

A woman uses a mobile phone as Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump and former US first lady Melania Trump are expected to vote at Mandel Recreation Center on Election Day in Palm Beach, Florida, US, November 5, 2024. — Reuters

A woman votes in the 2024 US presidential election on Election Day in Springfield, Ohio, US, November 5, 2024. — Reuters

Orthodox Jewish community members and other residents vote at a polling center on Election Day in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, US, November 5, 2024. — Reuters

Members of the media and observers wait for six registered voters to cast their vote on November 5, 2024 in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire. — AFP

Les Otten casts the first of six ballots after the polls open on November 5, 2024 in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire. Americans cast their ballots on November 5, 2024. — AFP

Fulton County elections workers process absentee ballots at the new Fulton County Elections Hub and Operations Center on November 4, 2024 in Union City, Georgia. — AFP

People wait in line to vote at a polling station at Greater Galilee Baptist Church in Charlotte, North Carolina on November 5, 2024. — AFP

Residents of Dixville Notch cast their ballots in the US election at midnight in the living room of the Tillotson House at the Balsams Grand Resort, marking the first votes in the US election, in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire on November 5, 2024. — AFP



