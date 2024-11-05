In pictures: Americans vote on Election Day across US
Voters line up to cast ballots amid tight race between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris
By
Web Desk
Updated Tuesday Nov 05 2024
Americans throughout the country are turning out to vote in the 2024 US presidential election which will determine their new leader for the next four years.
Both of the nominees — Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris — are experienced when it comes to the White House as Harris is the current vice president of the country whereas Trump won the office in 2016 by defeating Democrat Hillary Clinton.
The race is tight between the two major candidates as the voters are lining up to cast their ballots.