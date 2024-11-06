 
Kate Middleton, William leave Meghan Markle 'worried' about future of her marriage to Harry

Meghan Markle has reportedly sent a strong message to Kate Middleton after William's olive branch to Harry

November 06, 2024

Kate Middleton and Prince William have reportedly left Meghan Markle ‘worried’ about the future of her relationship with husband Prince Harry.

According to a report by the Closer, the royal sources have claimed that the Prince and Princess of Wales have left Meghan concerned with their latest olive branches.

The insider claimed, “Meghan is desperately trying to dissuade Harry from taking any olive branches. She’s insisting that his family will use them against him and try to pit to against each other.

“She’s furious and has very firmly let it be known, through Harry, that she wants Kate to stop messaging him.”

“She’s understandably worried about how this will pan out and, while she’s always been able to convince Harry of what’s best for them and their family, she’s not sure how much longer she’ll be able to influence over him,” the source went on saying.

Meghan Markle’s ‘biggest fear’ is still that it could get to the point where Harry has to “make a choice between them or her”, the insider added.

