Prince Andrew couldn't care less about King Charles amid Royal Lodge feud

Prince Andrew does not care of his brother King Charles amid their escalating feud over the Royal Lodge, an expert has claimed.



Despite the monarch cutting off financial assistance to the “disgraced” Duke of York, he is adamant to stay in the 31-room property, reports have revealed.

According to royal author Christopher Wilson, Andrew's actions are a deliberate snub to Charles as he claimed that the Duke is “essentially giving his brother the finger."

Speaking with The Sun, Wilson said that the Duke’s behaviour also disrespects the memory of the Queen Mother, who previously lived in the Royal Lodge.

“It’s dishonouring (the Queen Mother’s) memory. It’s shoving up two fingers at King Charles,” Wilson said. “The state of his mind is reflected in the state of his home.

“It is falling all around him,” he added. “He doesn’t care anymore.”