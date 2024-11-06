Meghan Markle begs Prince Harry to come back amid separate lives

Meghan Markle is reportedly begging Prince Harry to keep his international trips to a minimum after as she regrets their decision of pursuing solo projects.



According to New Idea Magazine, the Duchess of Sussex was initially the “driving force” behind the idea to split professional, however, she is now having second thoughts.

The Sussexes have been pursuing individual ventures, with Meghan attending the LA Children's Hospital Gala and Harry going on solo trips to New York, London, and South Africa for charitable events.

However, an insider has told the publication that Meghan has been “begging” Prince Harry “to keep these trips to a minimum and find a way to come home.”

“She respects that Harry has to do some business away from home, but not to this current extent,” the insider added. “They’ve now had a taste lately of what it’s like to live separate lives.”

“And no matter how committed Meghan believes they both are to the long-term success of the marriage, she doesn’t like it one little bit!”