Liam Payne’s death investigators conduct new rounds of raids

Liam Payne’s death investigators have entered a new phase to find those responsible for the late singer’s tragic balcony fall.

The Argentinian police conducted another round of raids on the homes of the hotel workers and the unidentified friend of the One Direction alum on Tuesday night, per TMZ.

The authorities also searched the hotel lockers of the employees and reviewed security footage obtained from the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires where Payne, 31, died last month.

The cops suspect that the workers contacted the For You singer before he fell 45ft from his hotel balcony.

Investigators managed to track down the friend via text messages found in Payne’s cell phone, suspecting the individual may have sold Payne drugs.

However, the “friend” was repotedly not at home at the time of raid.

The Argentinian authorities raided the hotel just last month to “obtain elements of interest for the investigation,” Argentinian newspaper LA NACION cited a police source.