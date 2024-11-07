 
Geo News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle given ‘warning sign' as they upset King Charles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s disintegration with the Royal Family analysed

By
Web Desk
|

November 07, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s broken relationship with the Royal Family cannot not mend due to constant ‘disintegration.’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have often used their brand name to create petty options for King Charles and the family, are at tether’s end to heal right.

Newsweek's Royal correspondent Jack Royston tells OK!: "That is probably, I think, the biggest warning sign that [their relationship] could actually be at full disintegration point now."

Meanwhile, Bronte Coy, a journalist for News.com.au, touches upon Meghan and Harry’s constant attacks on the Royal Family.

He notes: "The optics are so bad, where there's been a couple of announcements that have coincided with things like Kate's finishing up her chemotherapy video.

"I think there was an announcement that day from the Sussexes. Even if it is not deliberate from them that they've been released at the same time, the optics are that it's quite petty,” said the expert.

