King Charles holds crucial meeting at Buckingham Palace

King Charles held a crucial meeting at Buckingham Palace after his wife Queen Camilla was forced to postpone her engagements because of a chest infection.

According to a report by Daily Mail, the monarch welcomed business leaders and climate organisations to the palace for the event in London on Wednesday, November 6.

Prince William and Harry’s father appeared in good spirits as he hosted an international sustainability reception.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband and Environment Secretary Steve Reed also attended the meeting.

The purpose of the meeting was to increase action across climate issues before the end of negotiations on the Global Plastics Treaty at the end of the year.

King Charles meeting comes a day after palace confirmed Camilla, 77, has been suffering from chest infection.

"Her Majesty The Queen is currently unwell with a chest infection, for which her doctors have advised a short period of rest," a palace spokesman said.

"With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements for this week but she very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend´s Remembrance events as normal."