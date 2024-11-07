Bizarre facts about Donald Trump

Donald Trump gestures during a political gathering. — Reuters/File

Republican Donald Trump’s presidential victory has marked an important comeback which promises economic rejuvenation and revitalised American dream.

However, beyond the political arena, there are many bizarre facts about Trump and his life, reported Times of India.

Some of them are as follows:

Trump and pizza crust

The Republican has confessed that he “never eats pizza crust” in an interview with the Daily Mail. Interestingly, him and his former partner Ivana have been starred in a 1995 pizza commercial. They ate the crust in it but in real life the president-elect cannot stand the crust.

Obsession with golfing

Trump has been always spotted golfing in the past few months despite his racy campaign duties. He had acquired and constructed golf courses when he was a real estate developer back in the day.

Moreover, his company owns many golf courses worldwide. He owns 18 golf courses across three continents according to Trump’s official Golf website.

Sent to military school after misbehaving

Controversies followed Trump, even when he was very young. He was sent off to the military academy at the age of 13 because he started misbehaving in school. He was expected to work the lowest-tier jobs within his father's company despite his affluent family background.