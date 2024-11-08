Three people charged in connection to Liam Payne's death

Three individuals including Liam Payne’s friend, a hotel employee and an alleged drug dealer have been charged in connection to the One Direction star’s death.

The National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office announced the charges on Wednesday via a press release.

Payne's pal is facing charges of abandonment for allegedly failing to inform the singer's family about his drug relapse. Though his identity is still under wraps, the pal introduced himself as the singer's manager.

Police reportedly contacted the Argentine businessman via a cell number that hotel managers had provided but he did not attend the call.

A lawyer from a major firm reportedly showed up later to inquire whether the friend faced any charges, which led to the businessman testifying as a witness, La Nación reported.

A judge then pointed towards the friend's alleged breach of duty of care with respect to Payne. He now faces a sentence of five to 15 years in prison for abandonment.

Meanwhile, the CasaSur Palermo hotel employee and the alleged drug dealer have been charged for supplying the singer with narcotics. The identities of the two suspects have not been disclosed yet.

Police have been closely investigating the hotel for weeks following singer's tragic death. Earlier this week, Argentinian authorities raided the homes of the three individuals, during which the pal was not at home.

Investigators found the alleged drug dealer’s phone number during a search and barged into the man’s home in Lomas de Zamora, Argentina, as part of their probe, per La Nación.

It is being reported that the hotel employee contacted the alleged drug dealer to get illegal substances for Payne.