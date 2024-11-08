 
Geo News

Ridley Scott reveals sentimental reason behind declining 'Top Gun' sequel

Ridley Scott shares he was offered to direct 'Top Gun: Maverick'

By
Web Desk
|

November 08, 2024

Ridley Scott reveals sentimental reason behind declining Top Gun sequel
Ridley Scott reveals sentimental reason behind declining 'Top Gun' sequel

Ridley Scott had sentimental reasons behind not directing the Top Gun sequel.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Ridley was asked if it felt “weird” to watch Top Gun: Maverick, whose original film was directed by his late brother Tony Scott.

Ridley said, “No, it's not weird to watch the sequel, which is directed by Joseph Kosinski".

He went on to reveal that he was initially offered to direct the movie, but Ridley declined.

“They asked me to [direct] it and I said, 'I don’t want to follow my brother,’” Ridley said.

Adding further, “Tony was always interested in today. A lot of my stuff is either historic, fantasy or science fiction. Tony didn’t like fantasy — things like Alien or Blade Runner or Legend.”

On the other hand when the Gladiator II filmmaker was asked if there’s anything he’d like to add to which he responded, “I miss my brother.”

It is worth mentioning that Top Gun: Maverick was a massive box office success and it paid homage to the tale Scott as the credits rolled at the end.

Prince William reunites with Kate Middleton after emotional remarks
Prince William reunites with Kate Middleton after emotional remarks
BLACKPINK's Rosé gets candid about ‘best' songwriting sessions
BLACKPINK's Rosé gets candid about ‘best' songwriting sessions
JoJo Siwa breaks silence on new relationship with Dakayla Wilson
JoJo Siwa breaks silence on new relationship with Dakayla Wilson
Ridley Scott explains why Barry Keoghan dropped out of 'Gladiator II'
Ridley Scott explains why Barry Keoghan dropped out of 'Gladiator II'
DDG steps up for ex Halle Bailey amid online hate video
DDG steps up for ex Halle Bailey amid online hate
Prince William delivers delightful update on Kate Middleton's health
Prince William delivers delightful update on Kate Middleton's health
Martha Stewart calls reporter who covered her trial 'dead,' though she isn't
Martha Stewart calls reporter who covered her trial 'dead,' though she isn't
Paul Mescal brings mom to 'Gladiator II' premiere after her cancer 'remission'
Paul Mescal brings mom to 'Gladiator II' premiere after her cancer 'remission'