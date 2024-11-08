Ridley Scott reveals sentimental reason behind declining 'Top Gun' sequel

Ridley Scott had sentimental reasons behind not directing the Top Gun sequel.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Ridley was asked if it felt “weird” to watch Top Gun: Maverick, whose original film was directed by his late brother Tony Scott.

Ridley said, “No, it's not weird to watch the sequel, which is directed by Joseph Kosinski".

He went on to reveal that he was initially offered to direct the movie, but Ridley declined.

“They asked me to [direct] it and I said, 'I don’t want to follow my brother,’” Ridley said.

Adding further, “Tony was always interested in today. A lot of my stuff is either historic, fantasy or science fiction. Tony didn’t like fantasy — things like Alien or Blade Runner or Legend.”

On the other hand when the Gladiator II filmmaker was asked if there’s anything he’d like to add to which he responded, “I miss my brother.”

It is worth mentioning that Top Gun: Maverick was a massive box office success and it paid homage to the tale Scott as the credits rolled at the end.