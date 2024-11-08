BLACKPINK's Rosé gets candid about ‘best' songwriting sessions

BLACKPINK singer Rosé has gotten candid about the process of her songwriting.



During a new episode on First We Feast’s Hot Ones, the girl-band member, revealed that “some of her best songwriting sessions have come out of difficult times in her life”.

Rosé also discussed her ideal conditions for creativity, saying, “I don’t want to say this, but usually when I’m kind of, for me.”

The BLACKPINK’s member added, “it’s been like an experience of ‘wow, life has been pretty bad lately’.”

“It’s always been the best sessions,” she jolted as she went on to say, “Because I’ve left all that there, and I end up walking out with a great song.”

While talking about her upcoming album, the Pink Venom’s singer said that her “album is a representation” of her “past three or four years”.

She added, “All the raw and honest emotions that I’ve never talked about before.”

The Korean singer, whose band consists of three more members including Lisa, Jennie, Rose and Jisoo, will release her debut solo album Rosie on December 6, 2024.