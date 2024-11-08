Lily Rose Depp performs nearly impossible body contortions in 'Nosferatu'

Nosferatu writer-director Robert Eggers has revealed the impressive feats featured in the upcoming film, including Lily Rose Depp’s commendable effort to learn physical moves that seem humanly impossible.

Robert detailed Lily’s efforts and more during a post-screening Q&A with Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro at the Directors’ Guild of America Theater in Los Angeles.

In Nosferatu, Depp plays Ellen Hutter, wife of Nicholas Hoult‘s character Thomas, who gets haunted by the titular vampire.

Eggers revealed: “Yeah [we had] Marie Gabriel Rotie, a Butoh choreographer who I worked with also on The Northman. Lily did tons and tons and tons of body work with her. A lot of people have wondered if some of that stuff is CGI enhanced, but she did all of that stuff physically.”

Revealing more details of the film’s making, Eggers said that Bill Skarsgard, who plays Count Orlok, had to go through six hours of makeup to transform into the character.

“When Bill first saw the bust [of his character], he was like, ‘This guy didn’t look like me when he was alive.’ And he was pretty intimidated. But as soon as he put it on, I saw the moment when he was inspired by the makeup and knew that he could do something with it.”

The Lighthouse director went on to reveal that even the numerous rats in the movie are real trained rats.

“There’s 5,000 real rats,” Eggers shared. “So basically if there’s rats in the foreground, they’re real, and then they thin out and become CG rats in the background. And they were well-trained.”

Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu, starring Bill Skarsgard, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, Willem Dafoe and Lily Rose Depp. It will be released on December 25.