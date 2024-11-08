 
Diddy's close pal once made derogatory remarks against Jennifer Lopez?

Sean Diddy Combs and Jennifer Lopez dated from 1999 to 2001

November 08, 2024

Diddy's closest circle made shocking remarks against Jennifer Lopez, who dated the rapper back in the 1990s.

According to Marca, in a resurfaced interview with The New Yorker, while the 54-year-old music mogul himself wished the On The Floor singer the best after their breakup, one of his friends called her a "disloyal b****".

That specific comment has once again resurfaced recently amid Lopez’s refusal to talk about Sean "Diddy" Combs as well as claims that she cheated on him during their relationship.

The duo was one of the most high-profile couples of the late '90s, capturing the media's attention with both their romance and controversies.

However, the singer’s decision to move on from the rapper centered on the Bad Boy Entertainment founder standing trial over his role in a 2001 nightclub shooting.

The music mogul is currently detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, facing charges related to sex trafficking, and a racketeering conspiracy.

Diddy, however, has pleaded not guilty to these charges, maintaining his innocence and is set to go on trial on May 5, 2025.

