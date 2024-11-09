Taylor Swift becomes first woman to hold THIS shocking Grammy record

Taylor Swift has made history again.

On Friday, the recording academy announced the nominations for the 2025 Grammy Awards and Swift became the first woman to receive seven nominations for Album of the Year.

The Lover hitmaker's latest album, The Tortured Poets Department also earned the spot in the category.

This marks Swift's fourth consecutive year of being nominated in the category.

The previous record was held by Barbra Streisand, who had six Album of the Year nominations.

Additionally, Swift has already won Album of the Year for Fearless (2010), 1989 (2016), Folklore (2021), and Midnights (2024).

It is worth mentioning that besides Album of the Year, Swift is also nominated in the categories of Best Music Video, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year for hit track Fortnight, which also features Post Malone.

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards will be held on February 2, 2025.

Overall, the Cruel Summer crooner, who is set to conclude her Eras Tour in December, career includes 58 nominations and 14 Grammy wins.