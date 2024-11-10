Champions Trophy: ICC cancels 'launch' event in Lahore amid schedule dilemma

India´s (left) and Pakistan´s players arrive for the Asia Cup 2023 ODI cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on September 2, 2023. — AFP

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has cancelled an event, reportedly related to the "launch" of the the Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to be held on Monday in Lahore, Indian media reported citing sources.

According to an Indian cricket website, the event was called off because of confusion around scheduling of matches, particularly after India’s refusing to travel Pakistan.

Quoted an official privy to the development, the website stated that the schedule was yet to be finalised, as discussions were ongoing. Hence, the official added, the schedule for the eight-team 50-over tournament would officially be announced after confirmation.

"The schedule is not confirmed, we are still in discussions with the host and participating nations on the Champions Trophy schedule. Once confirmed we will announce through our normal channels," said the official. Whereas, no ICC official responded officially to the queries in this regard.

The Lahore ceremony, which would have marked the 100-day countdown to the ICC tourney from February 19 to March 19, was planned by the cricket body with great care. The hazardous smog that is engulfing the metropolis could be an easy excuse for the ICC for cancellation, as indicated by an official.

"It was only a trophy tour flag off and tournament/branding launch," said a source playing down the controversy about the November 11 event. "That (the event) is still in the works — though may be rescheduled because of Lahore outdoor activities are difficult right now."

Whereas, a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official said no event had been scheduled for Monday.

If the event goes on hybrid model after India’s refusal to play here then the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will likely be the "frontrunner" to host a high-voltage Pakistan and India match for the Champions Trophy 2025, as reported by ESPNcricinfo on Saturday.

Earlier this week, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had informed the ICC that India would not be travelling to Pakistan for the eight-team tournament, the report added.

This development indicates a possible activation of contingency plan by the ICC and the PCB to discuss a hybrid model.

However, this would not be an easy task as PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi rejected using a hybrid model and insisted on BCCI's submission of objections "in writing".

"We have clearly stated that they [the Indian cricket board] must give it to us in writing if they have any issues," said Naqvi a day ago, adding: "In recent years, Pakistan has shown a lot of good gestures. However, we hope that we are not expected to show good gestures always."

Elucidating it further, the PCB chief announced that he would consult the government after the BCCI's confirmation about its decision before finalising a future strategy.

Additionally, the PCB had also proposed last month that the Indian team may return to their country after each match to minimise their stay in Pakistan during the Champions Trophy.

India have not travelled to Pakistan since 2008 and both the historical rivals have not had any bilateral series since 2012-13.

According to ESPNcricinfo, various contingency plans had been outlined some months ago in case the hybrid model was adopted with a few countries shortlisted, including UAE as a frontrunner, due to its proximity to Pakistan, alongside Sri Lanka.