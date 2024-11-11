 
Geo News

Olivia Rodrigo joins BST Hyde Park 2025 as fifth headliner

Olivia Rodrigo will be joined by special guests at BST Hyde Park 2025

By
Web Desk
|

November 11, 2024

Olivia Rodrigo joins BST Hyde Park 2025 as fifth headliner
Olivia Rodrigo joins BST Hyde Park 2025 as fifth headliner

Olivia Rodrigo has been confirmed to headline BST Hyde Park 2025.

As reported by NME, the 21-year-old singer will be performing in London on Friday, June 27, 2025.

The Vampire crooner will be joined by special guests the rock-band The Last Dinner Party and Norwegian indie-pop-star girl in red.

More names will be officially announced, however, information regarding it are still under wraps.

Moreover, Olivia is the fifth artist to join next year’s line-up after Zach Bryan, Hugh Jackman, and Noah Kahan, who were all previously confirmed to headline BST.

Other rumoured headliners include Green Day and Sam Fender.

Last year’s BST Hyde Park line-up featured headliners Stevie Nicks, Kylie Minogue, Stray Kids, SZA, Kings Of Leon, Morgan Wallen, Andrea Bocelli, Shania Twain and Robbie Williams.

Elsewhere, Olivia recently starred in her own concert film Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour which was released on Netflix.

The film offers an intimate experience for fans who couldn't attend the tour as it captures her upgraded arena shows, which were a significant step up from her 2022's SOUR Tour in smaller theaters.

Taylor Swift steps in as “Auntie Tay” at Chiefs game
Taylor Swift steps in as “Auntie Tay” at Chiefs game
Kate Middleton, Prince William's friend opens up about couple's 'empathy and compassion'
Kate Middleton, Prince William's friend opens up about couple's 'empathy and compassion'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's value as humans questioned: ‘They're nothing'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's value as humans questioned: ‘They're nothing'
Ben Affleck shockingly reveals biggest fear related to career
Ben Affleck shockingly reveals biggest fear related to career
Ariana Grande opens up about being 'emotionally tired'
Ariana Grande opens up about being 'emotionally tired'
Jesse Eisenberg makes shocking confession about Emma Stone
Jesse Eisenberg makes shocking confession about Emma Stone
Kate Middleton leaves hidden message to the world
Kate Middleton leaves hidden message to the world
Royal fans react to 'poor girl' Kate Middleton's latest move
Royal fans react to 'poor girl' Kate Middleton's latest move