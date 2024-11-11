Olivia Rodrigo joins BST Hyde Park 2025 as fifth headliner

Olivia Rodrigo has been confirmed to headline BST Hyde Park 2025.



As reported by NME, the 21-year-old singer will be performing in London on Friday, June 27, 2025.

The Vampire crooner will be joined by special guests the rock-band The Last Dinner Party and Norwegian indie-pop-star girl in red.

More names will be officially announced, however, information regarding it are still under wraps.

Moreover, Olivia is the fifth artist to join next year’s line-up after Zach Bryan, Hugh Jackman, and Noah Kahan, who were all previously confirmed to headline BST.

Other rumoured headliners include Green Day and Sam Fender.

Last year’s BST Hyde Park line-up featured headliners Stevie Nicks, Kylie Minogue, Stray Kids, SZA, Kings Of Leon, Morgan Wallen, Andrea Bocelli, Shania Twain and Robbie Williams.

Elsewhere, Olivia recently starred in her own concert film Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour which was released on Netflix.

The film offers an intimate experience for fans who couldn't attend the tour as it captures her upgraded arena shows, which were a significant step up from her 2022's SOUR Tour in smaller theaters.