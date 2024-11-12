Prince Harry's turning desperate to leave the US ‘separately'

Prince Harry has started to grow really desperate in his personal life, and wants nothing more than to leave the US, for his old “drinking buddies” back in the UK.

This report comes amid claims that the Sussexes are going to be sticking to their ‘separate lives’ narrative, when it comes to their professional work.

While Meghan will focus on more commercial ventures, Prince Harry will continue to partake in charitable events.

This has promoted an insider to get candid with RadarOnline, and admit what the Duke ‘truly wants’.

According to this insider, “Sometimes in the United States he looks uncomfortable or just plain bored when he is out and about with Meghan at showbiz or sporting events.”

“And during their trips this year to Colombia and Nigeria he looked like a bolt on accessory while she seemed to be the dominant partner.”

They also went as far as to allege that, “He clearly feels a need to return to the UK and Africa for various causes like the Wellchild Charity and Sentebale in Lesotho, and I think he wants to look up old friends he has drifted apart from,” before signing off.