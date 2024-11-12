Ariana Grande on 'The Voice': 'I cannot return'

Ariana Grande was a host of The Voice. However, her response was negative when asked whether she could return to the reality show.

The Grammy winner explained she could not do the show again because she became "emotionally invested" in the contestants she coached.

"I I got so emotionally attached to everyone. That's my problem," the actress said on the Las Culturistas podcast. "I can't really do that because I really get in."

"I really get in there with everyone. I love everyone so much. I love meeting people, and I've felt so invested."

In other news, Ariana reflected on her emotional connection with Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo.

“We've cried 500 times today. Honestly, this is a PSA. So sorry guys," the 7 Rings singer said in a recent press conference.

“I can’t imagine, and you know what? If you’re going to comment saying how annoying it is, I’ll say it first,” the 31-year-old joked, “I said it first. I’m annoyed. I’m tired. My tear ducts… I’m tired, emotionally tired.”