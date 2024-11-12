Kate Middleton ‘insensitive' age comment gets bashed on internet

Kate Middleton is receiving sympathy from her admirers after being attacked with a distasteful comment on social media.



The Princess of Wales, who is currently recovering from cancer, appeared in an all/black attire at the Remembrance Sunday last week.

On the officially released photos from Kensington Palace, former GOOD Morning Britain star Narinder Kaur was quick to comment upon Kate’s ‘ageing.’

Kaur wrote on X: "Genuine question – why has Kate aged so much?

"Isn't she only 42? Is she a smoker? It's the only explanation."

Netizens were quick to snub for TB star, branding her comment ‘insensitive’ and dubbing her ‘disgusting.’

Kaur later penned an apology on the platform, admitted she had been ruthless with her remarks.

She wrote : "I put out a tweet earlier. A genuine ask about why Kate Middleton had aged so much.

"It was genuinely – an ask. I thought she was perhaps a smoker. It was, on reflection, a stupid, insensitive tweet.

"More so because someone who lost her brother to cancer should have known better."

She said: "I thought I'd do a quick video instead of tweet after tweet, because it becomes pretty ridiculous – as if it wasn't ridiculous enough already.

"I put out a stupid tweet. That wasn't my intention, my intention was not to be malicious or nasty or anything,” noted Kaur.